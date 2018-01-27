Police recover remains of woman believed to be victim of 2017 homicide

Police west of Toronto say they've recovered the remains of a woman they describe as the victim of a 2017 homicide.

Peel Regional Police say 40-year-old Yunying Pan lived in Mississauga, Ont., at the time of her disappearance in December 2017.

About six weeks after she was last heard from, police say a 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Police say Pan knew the accused, but declined to provide details on the nature of their relationship.

They say Pan's remains were recovered from a wooded lot in Mississauga late last week.

The investigation into Pan's death remains open.