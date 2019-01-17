Police raids throughout GTA nab $2M in drugs, money

Nineteen people were arrested and some $2-million in drugs and money were seized during a series of raids throughout the GTA, police said Thursday.

Durham Regional Police and the RCMP began a joint investigation, dubbed 'Project Vickery,' last fall, according to a news release.

Over the duration of the probe, the forces executed warrants at 15 properties in Durham, Toronto, Peel and Kingston.

Police say they found about $1.5 million worth of drugs, including:

Fentanyl.

Cocaine.

Methamphetamine.

Heroin.

Further, officers seized more than $600,000 in cash, five vehicles allegedly purchased with the proceeds of crime, and four guns, the news release said.

The 19 people arrested are set to face 148 charges total. The accused are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court this week, according to Durham police.