3 men wanted in connection with alleged pizza delivery scam

Toronto police are asking the public for help to identify three men believed to be involved in pizza delivery fraud.

Since mid-July, Toronto police, as well as neighbouring police services in the GTA, have been receiving reports of incidents in which debit cards were allegedly compromised by men posing as pizza delivery drivers.

An image of one of three men that police allege are scamming GTA residents who have ordered pizzas. (Toronto Police Service) Police have released photographs of three suspects and are asking anyone with information about their identities to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously

Earlier this summer, a fraud expert warned Torontonians to watch out for their debit and credit cards after hearing one man's story about being scammed while paying for pizza deliver to his home.

Appearing on CBC Radio's Metro Morning on July 17, Raihan Shirazi said that about $2,500 was stolen from his account after his debit card was swapped out while paying for an order from Pizza Pizza.

Shortly after, Pizza Pizza issued a statement saying nothing means more than the safety and security of its customers and their personal information.

The statement goes on to say the company is assisting law enforcement with their investigation and that it has made contact with all its restaurants, making "adjustments to operational procedures" to help prevent such incidents from happening again.