Toronto police seeking public help locating man wanted in assault, firearms investigation

The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating a man.

According to police, the man is facing charges of assault, uttering threats, criminal harassment, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Mahamed Ali Salad, 27, is described by police as slim, at 6'4" and around 174 lbs. They say he has short black hair, brown eyes, and is clean shaven.

Police believe him to be armed and dangerous.

They say anyone who encounters the man should call 911 "immediately" and urge people "do not approach."

People who have information that may be relevant can contact police at 416-808-1100 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.