Police probe 'suspicious disappearance' of mother and daughter from Whitby home

Investigators are looking for any information surrounding the "suspicious disappearance" of two women reported missing from a residence in Whitby, Durham Regional Police say.

The women have been identified as Ava Burton, 58, and her 85-year-old mother Tatilda Noble, police said in a news release Friday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a request to check on the wellbeing of two females at an address on Sceptor Place.

Officers did not locate the women at the scene, but found evidence "which indicates suspicious circumstances surrounding their disappearance."

Police have secured the premise and the investigation is ongoing.

Burton is described as 5'1" tall, 125 pounds, of light complexion, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Noble is described as 5', 100 pounds, light in complexion, with brown eyes, grey hair approximately neck length and wears prescription glasses. Her hair is usually wrapped in a scarf and she speaks with a Jamaican accent.

Investigators have cordoned off a residential home on Scepter Place in Whitby for a police investigation. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

Police are asking anyone with home security or dash-cam video from the building or anyone with information about the women's whereabouts to contact Det. McDermott of the Major Crime Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411.