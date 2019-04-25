Police post video of ATV rider smashing into parked car in Vaughan, fleeing in BMW

York police are looking for suspects, after someone crashed an ATV into a parked car in a residential Vaughan driveway then fled with three others in a BMW.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, say York Regional Police, who released a video of the collision.

A male was riding a small, four-wheeled ATV — referred to as a "mini quad" — on Andrew Hill Drive when he collided with a parked car and fell off the vehicle, "causing significant damage" to the front end of the other vehicle.

"It's all fun and games riding around on a mini quad, until you smash into a car, then bail without covering the damages," police tweeted on Thursday, along with a video of the incident.

In the video, the driver quickly gets up, and three other people rush into the frame.

The four males fled in a four-door BMW parked across the street, police said.

Anyone with video footage or information about the suspects is asked to contact police.

Police are urging the suspects to seek legal advice and turn themselves in.