Police officer taken to hospital after assault at Kipling subway station

A Toronto police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries on Saturday night after an assault at Kipling subway station, according to police and paramedics.

Police were called to the scene in the bus boarding area of the station, which is located in Etobicoke, at around 7:30 p.m.

On social media, police said a man had assaulted "several people" in the bus bay area. The only person transported to hospital was the officer, paramedics told CBC Toronto.

A man is in custody, police said.