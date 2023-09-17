Content
Police officer taken to hospital after assault at Kipling subway station

A Toronto police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries on Saturday night after an assault at Kipling subway station, according to police and paramedics. 

One person is in custody, police said

Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
Police were called to the scene in the bus boarding area of the station, which is located in Etobicoke, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Police were called to the scene in the bus boarding area of the station, which is located in Etobicoke, at around 7:30 p.m.

On social media, police said a man had assaulted "several people" in the bus bay area. The only person transported to hospital was the officer, paramedics told CBC Toronto. 

A man is in custody, police said.

