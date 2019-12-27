Skip to Main Content
Heavy police presence at Richmond Hill gas station
Toronto·Updated

There is a heavy police presence at a gas station in Richmond Hill.

Bayview Ave. closed in both directions between Major Mackenzie Dr. E. and Old Markham Rd.

CBC News ·
York Regional Police are maintaining a heavy presence at a gas station in Richmond Hill on Friday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The gas station is located at the corner of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive E.

York Regional Police have taped off a large part of the street.

Bayview is closed in both directions between Major Mackenzie and Old Markham Road.

CBC Toronto is working to confirm further details.

More to come.

The driver's-side window of a Sleep Country truck stopped on the gas station premises was shattered. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
