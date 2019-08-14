Police officer sent to hospital after shooting in North York

An officer has been sent to hospital after a shooting in North York Tuesday evening.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue after shots were fired during an "interaction" between officers and occupants of a vehicle.

In addition to the officer, one of the people in the vehicle was also taken to hospital.

There's no word yet on their condition.

One person has been taken into custody.

The intersection has been closed as police investigate.