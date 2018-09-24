Skip to Main Content
Police officer rescues this little piggy found hoofing down Toronto-area highway

York regional police tweeted a photo Monday of an officer holding a young pig found wandering along the major highway.

The animal was spotted along Highway 400 in Vaughan on Friday

A small pig was picked up by York Regional Police after being spotted running along Highway 400 in Vaughan on Friday. (York Regional Police/Twitter)

Police say the photo was "too cute not to share."

York regional police tweeted a photo Monday of an officer holding a young pig found wandering along a major highway north of Toronto late last Friday morning.

They say the little piggy was spotted hoofing it down Highway 400 in Vaughan.

Another photo shows the little pig peeking up from the floor in the back of a police cruiser.

Const. Laura Nicolle says it's not known where the pig came from.

It is now in the care of an animal shelter.

