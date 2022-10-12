Police officer dead, another critically injured in Innisfil, Ont., shooting

A police officer is dead and another critically injured following a shooting in an Innisfil, Ont., home.

In a release, South Simcoe Police Service says its officers responded to a call at a home near 25th Sideroad and 9th Line shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, two officers were shot while inside the home. A suspect was also shot and killed. Police have not said what the initial call was for.

Both officers were rushed to a local hospital, where one died. Police say the second officer was then airlifted to Toronto and is currently in critical condition.

The release says the Special Investigations Unit is now investigating, as happens when a suspect is seriously injured or killed as a result of a police interaction. The SIU has not yet responded to inquiries about the incident from CBC Toronto.

York Regional Police are also investigating the shooting of the two police officers.

The South Simcoe police are expecting to provide more information at a media conference later on Wednesday.