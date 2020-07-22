2nd Toronto police detective charged after alleged excessive force incident on TTC bus

A second Toronto police detective has been charged following an alleged incident of excessive force on a TTC bus late last year.

Det. Jason Tanoye of 43 Division is charged with assault and attempting to obstruct justice. Tanoye has 14 years of service with the force and has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

On Dec. 13, Toronto police say they were called by the transit agency about a man who "refused to leave a bus" that had stopped in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads.

Officers responded and a man was arrested and charged, police said.

The man later filed a complaint with the TTC, and the Toronto police professional standards unit launched an investigation.

After conducting an investigation and reviewing video provided by the TTC, police allege the officer used unnecessary and excessive force while removing the man from the bus.

In January, Det. Christopher Hutchings, also of 43 Division, was charged with assault. On July 22, police added a charge of attempting to obstruct justice.

Hutchings has been with the force for 24 years and also remains suspended with pay.

The two are set to appear in court at Old City Hall on Aug. 26.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477)