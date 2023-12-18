Content
Toronto

Police officer, 2 suspects injured in Etobicoke rollover

Police say a Toronto officer and two suspects were injured after the suspects allegedly fled the police. Police say the pursuit ended in a rollover in Etobicoke.

2 suspects were arrested in Etobicoke under suspicion of stealing a vehicle, police say

Three people, including a police officer, received minor injuries after a vehicle rollover when officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle.
Three people, including a police officer, sustained minor injuries after a vehicle rollover. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

A Toronto police officer and two suspects were injured in an early morning rollover in Etobicoke, police say.

Officers with the province's carjacking taskforce observed what they believed to be a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex near Eva Road and Highway 427 around 5:30 a.m., police said.

They allege the suspects tried to flee the scene when an officer attempted to stop them.

"The officers attempted to strategically box the vehicle in, in order to prevent a pursuit, and at that time the driver rolled the car in an attempt to get away," Acting Duty Insp. Errol Watson said at the scene.

Watson said the two suspects were removed from the car and arrested before being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A police officer sustained minor injuries, he said.

Toronto police say a total of four vehicles were damaged during investigation into stolen vehicle.
Toronto police say a total of four vehicles were damaged during investigation into stolen vehicle. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Four cars were damaged as a result of the incident and there are no outstanding suspects, Watson said.

