Police officer, 2 suspects injured in Etobicoke rollover

A Toronto police officer and two suspects were injured in an early morning rollover in Etobicoke, police say.

Officers with the province's carjacking taskforce observed what they believed to be a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex near Eva Road and Highway 427 around 5:30 a.m., police said.

They allege the suspects tried to flee the scene when an officer attempted to stop them.

"The officers attempted to strategically box the vehicle in, in order to prevent a pursuit, and at that time the driver rolled the car in an attempt to get away," Acting Duty Insp. Errol Watson said at the scene.

Watson said the two suspects were removed from the car and arrested before being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A police officer sustained minor injuries, he said.

Toronto police say a total of four vehicles were damaged during investigation into stolen vehicle. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Four cars were damaged as a result of the incident and there are no outstanding suspects, Watson said.