Police seek witnesses after Sunday morning shooting
Police are appealing for witnesses after a Sunday morning shooting in North York seriously injured one man.
Man rushed to hospital, police say not in life-threatening condition
Police say they were called to Lepage Court and Ceramic Road around 2:30 a.m. where they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot.
He was taken to the hospital, according to police, where his condition has since improved to non-life threatening.
Police say the incident happened during a large party at a plaza in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.