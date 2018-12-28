Police name suspect in Scarborough Christmas Day shooting
Marlon Green, 35, is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder
Toronto police are warning members of the public not to approach their suspect in a Christmas Day shooting in Scarborough that left the victim critically injured.
Police were called to an apartment building in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue E. area around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
According to police, a man shot a firearm through a door into an apartment where "numerous people" were inside.
A 42-year-old man was hit, and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said at the time.
On Friday, Toronto police named their suspect as Marlon Green, 35. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm.
"He should be considered violent and possibly armed with a firearm," police said in a news release. "If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately."
Anyone with information about the incident can also call Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.