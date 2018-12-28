Police name suspect in Scarborough Christmas Day shooting

Toronto police are warning members of the public not to approach their suspect in a Christmas Day shooting in Scarborough that left the victim critically injured.

Police were called to an apartment building in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue E. area around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to police, a man shot a firearm through a door into an apartment where "numerous people" were inside.

A 42-year-old man was hit, and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said at the time.

On Friday, Toronto police named their suspect as Marlon Green, 35. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

"He should be considered violent and possibly armed with a firearm," police said in a news release. "If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately."

Anyone with information about the incident can also call Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.