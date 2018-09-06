2nd arrest made in 'targeted attack' on 3 men near Peel-Halton border

Halton police have made a second arrest in connection with a June 20 gang assault on three men that happened at the border of Peel and Halton regions.

A 19-year-old Brampton man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

The incident left two victims with critical injuries, but both have since been released from hospital.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man also of Brampton on June 28 and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

Both men were held for a bail hearing.

Halton police say that a warrant has also been issued for the arrest of another 20-year-old Brampton man who police say fled to New Delhi, India on the day of the assault.

Gang-related fight

Police were called shortly after midnight on June 20 for reports of a gang-related fight near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue. They found three injured men in an orange pick-up truck.

The men were headed southbound on Winston Churchill and had stopped at a red light when other vehicles pulled up, Halton police Sgt. Duane Bilton told reporters at the scene. Several males then surrounded the vehicle and starting hitting the three men with baseball bats, he said.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital with serious head injuries and the third suffered minor injuries.

Halton police called the incident a "targeted attack." The assault appeared to be linked to a financial debt, Bilton later explained, but he did not have further details.

The victims range in age from 26 to 30 and are all from the Brampton area, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking for anyone with information to contact Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4747 ext. 2422.