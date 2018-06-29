Police make arrest in gang-related attack on 3 men near Peel-Halton border

Halton Police have made their first arrest in connection to a gang assault on three men that happened at the border of Peel and Halton regions on June 20, 2018.

A 20-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon on June 28 after police executed a number of search warrants.

In a news release, Halton police said that the main suspect who is believed to have orchestrated the attack has fled the country. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of another 20-year-old Brampton man who police say boarded a flight to New Delhi, India.

Gang-related fight

Police were called shortly after midnight on June 20 for reports of a gang-related fight near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue. They found three injured men in an orange pick-up truck.

The men were headed southbound on Winston Churchill and had stopped at a red light when other vehicles pulled up, Halton police Sgt. Duane Bilton told reporters at the scene. Several males then surrounded the vehicle and starting hitting the three men with baseball bats, he said.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital with serious head injuries and the third suffered minor injuries.

Halton police called the incident a "targeted attack". The assault appeared to be linked to a financial debt, Bilton later explained, but he did not have further details.

One of the victims remains in hospital in critical condition. The two other victims are recovering at home.

The victims range in age from 26 to 30, and are all from the Brampton area, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are urging those involved to surrender. They are also asking for anyone with information to contact Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4747 ext. 2422.