Police make 2nd arrest in shooting death at Sherbourne Street social housing complex

Toronto police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that took place at a downtown Toronto Community Housing building last week.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brent Young, 41, police say.

Young was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a third-floor unit of a social housing building near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East in the early morning hours of June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previously, police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the slaying. He is also charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting capped off what was a violent weekend in the GTA. Four people were shot to death in three separate incidents, while a fifth person was fatally stabbed, all within a period of less than 48 hours.

Meanwhile, police continue to grapple with a surge of gun crime.

Young's death was the city's 48th homicide of the 2018.