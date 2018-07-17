Skip to Main Content
Police seek woman accused of attacking Tim Hortons employees in Brampton
Peel police are trying to identify a woman wanted in connection with an assault investigation at a Tim Hortons in Brampton on Sunday.

Woman entered Tim Hortons through drive-thru window, police say

CBC News ·
Peel police were called to the Tim Hortons on Castlemore Road in Brampton early Sunday morning after reports of a woman punching employees. (CBC News)

Officers say they were called to the coffee shop near McVean Drive and Castlemore Road, shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of a woman who attacked employees.

The suspect entered through the drive-thru window after staff had closed for the night and started assaulting an employee, police say.

In a video posted to Facebook, a woman can be seen grabbing a staff member's hair and throwing punches while another employee attempts to stop her. 

Emergency crews say employees had minor injuries and were assessed by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to hospital.

Police are encouraging the woman to speak to a lawyer and make arrangements to turn herself in.

