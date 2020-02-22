Police looking for woman who assaulted officer after she was found in a stolen vehicle

Toronto police say they are trying to find a 37-year-old woman who was involved in an altercation with police after she was allegedly found in a stolen vehicle.

Police say it happened at 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Keele Street and Highway 401.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said when police tried to stop the vehicle, the woman drove away striking an officer in the process.

The officer sustained minor injuries, Brister said.

The woman is now wanted for the following offences:

Assaulting police officer with a weapon.

Fail to stop at the scene of an accident.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Fail to comply with an undertaking.

The woman is described as approximately five feet four inches, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a beige coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).