Police looking for witnesses after man fatally shot outside Vaughan restaurant

Investigators with York Regional Police Homicide Unit are seeking witnesses following Sunday's deadly shooting at a restaurant in Vaughan.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a restaurant located at 8074 Islington Ave. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a man outside of the restaurant. Police said the body had gunshot wounds.

The victim will not be identified until a post-mortem examination has been completed, investigators say.

On Monday investigators released an image of a suspect vehicle that fled north on Islington Avenue following the shooting. The vehicle is described as a black, four-door Ford F-150 pick-up truck with black rims.

Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said based on the manner of the shooting "it does appear to be a targeted incident," but he said it's very early in the investigation and police won't be able to say definitively if it's targeted until the victim is identified and a possible motive found.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the vehicle or any information on who was in the vehicle to contact them.

Investigators are also appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area of Islington Avenue north of Woodbridge Avenue that may have captured an image of the suspect vehicle; or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area who have not yet spoken to police, to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.