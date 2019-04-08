Skip to Main Content
Police looking for suspect in streetcar double stabbing
Toronto police are looking for a male suspect after two people were stabbed downtown while riding a streetcar.

Police says suspect and victims do not appear to have known each other

Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street for reports of a stabbing. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect after two people were stabbed in a streetcar on Sunday evening. 

Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, police found two victims with stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the incident happened inside a streetcar, causing people to flee. Officers also recovered a weapon used in the stabbing.

Police describe the suspect as six foot two inches with a thin build and curly hair in pony tail.

Sidhu said police do not believe the suspect and victims were known to each other.

As the investigation continues, police are reviewing video footage of the incident and are asking anyone who could provide information to come forward.

