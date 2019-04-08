Police looking for suspect in streetcar double stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect after two people were stabbed in a streetcar on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, police found two victims with stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the incident happened inside a streetcar, causing people to flee. Officers also recovered a weapon used in the stabbing.

STABBING:<br>Spadina Av + Richmond St<br>-Reports of man stabbed<br>-Close to streetcar<br>-Reports of serious injury<br>-Suspect has fled<br>-Streetcar holding<a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTCNotices</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO815057?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO815057</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

Police describe the suspect as six foot two inches with a thin build and curly hair in pony tail.

Sidhu said police do not believe the suspect and victims were known to each other.

As the investigation continues, police are reviewing video footage of the incident and are asking anyone who could provide information to come forward.