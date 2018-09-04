Police looking for legally blind man, 80, missing since last month

Toronto police are looking for an elderly man who is legally blind and was last seen nearly a month ago near his home in the east end.

George Scott Cushnie, 80, was last seen on August 7 in the area of River Street and King Street East, but was only reported missing on August 29 after a friend couldn't reach him.

Cushnie lives alone and a friend who typically checks on him tried to contact him, wasn't able to and so contacted police, according to Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet.

"This is an 80-year-old man who is legally blind and it's unusual for him to go missing or not be in contact with friends," she told CBC Toronto.

She did not have information about places he likes to frequent.

Cushnie is described as standing about 6' tall, with short grey hair and a medium build. He is legally blind and typically wears dark glasses.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-5100.