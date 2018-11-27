Police look for woman, baby after finding evidence of childbirth in Mississauga park

Peel police are asking for the public's health as they look for a woman and a baby who could possibly be in medical distress after officers found blood and forceps in a Mississauga park.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Monday regarding what they are calling "suspicious circumstances" at Sugar Maple Woods Park, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road West. When they arrived at the park, they found blood, forceps and "other evidence consistent with childbirth," according to a news release.

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of both the mother and the child.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.