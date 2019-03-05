Toronto Police locate 4 children who had been missing for nearly a day
Four children that were missing for nearly a day in the Don Mills area have been located, according to Toronto Police.
The children, aged 12-13, went missing in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area
Four children that were missing for nearly a day in the Don Mills area have been located, according to Toronto Police.
Authorities, who had said they were worried about the safety of the four children, all 12 or 13, didn't provide any more information about where the children had been.
Update - missing Hosanna Beckford, 13, Luther Hinckson, 12, Deanjealo Springer, 13, and Kai Forbes, 13, - have all be LOCATED. Thank you for the retweets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO404445?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO404445</a> ^CdK—@TPSOperations