Toronto Police locate 4 children who had been missing for nearly a day

Four children that were missing for nearly a day in the Don Mills area have been located, according to Toronto Police.

The children, aged 12-13, went missing in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area

Toronto police have located four children who have been missing for nearly a day. (CBC)

Authorities, who had said they were worried about the safety of the four children, all 12 or 13, didn't provide any more information about where the children had been.

