Peel police chief complains about justice system after Brampton man charged with 25 firearms offences

Peel's police chief has taken to Twitter to complain about the courts releasing people repeatedly charged with violent offences, after 25 charges were laid against a Brampton man in a firearms investigation.

On Friday, officers searched a residence in Richmond Hill and located two firearms and a quantity of cocaine, police said. The investigation began on Jan. 16.

As a result, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with 25 offences, including two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, seven counts of failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

"This arrest, involving a high-risk individual already on bail for serious firearm offences, highlights the need for our justice system participants to work together," Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

"The police alone cannot ensure our community's safety. We need all stakeholders to be engaged and contribute to the solutions".

Duraiappah continued to express his frustration toward the justice system in a tweet, saying that the accused has been released from custody after multiple charges for a series of violent offences, being found at the scene of a homicide, pointing a gun at Peel police officers and car jacking.

"Charged, released, his GPS bracelet later allowed off. Extreme high risk and back out again," the tweet continues.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Friday.

Police are askingAnyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).