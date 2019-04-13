Police seek 3 suspects in getaway car after shooting injures man
Security camera image of red, four-door, newer model Lexus released by police
Toronto police are looking for three suspects and their getaway car after a 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a downtown shooting early Saturday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Brant Street just north of King Street W.
Police said the man, standing on the sidewalk, got involved in a "verbal altercation" with people in a car, described as a red, four-door, newer model Lexus.
Four shots were fired at the man and two hit him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were considered non-life threatening.
The car with three people inside fled the scene, heading westbound on King Street W. and then southbound on Portland Street.
Police have released a security camera image of the car, which they called a "vehicle of interest."
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
