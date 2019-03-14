Peel police reveal details of killing of Hells Angels member

Peel Regional Police revealed "significant developments" Thursday afternoon regarding the daylight killing of a Hells Angels member earlier this week.

On Monday, Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, 32, was shot in the parking lot of HUF Boxing Gym, near the intersection of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road in Mississauga, at around 11:20 a.m.

Deabaitua-Schulde was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his wounds upon arriving, Peel Paramedics said.

Police confirmed to CBC Toronto that Deabaitua-Schulde was a full-patch member of the Hells Angels.

Two male suspects wearing dark hoodies were seen fleeing the area, investigators said. A blue Honda Civic was later found on fire near Rymal Road and Tomken Road. The vehicle is now believed to be linked to the shooting.

Monday's incident was the fourth homicide of the year for Peel Region.