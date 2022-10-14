Bodies of officers slain in Innisfil to be taken to Barrie by police procession Friday

The bodies of two South Simcoe police officers slain in the line of duty earlier this week will be taken to Barrie Friday as the service plans a joint funeral for the pair.

A procession carrying the remains of constables Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell is set to leave the Officer of the Chief Coroner in downtown Toronto at 9 a.m. ET. It will then travel along Keele Street to Highway 401, where it will turn west before heading north on Highway 400 to Barrie.

"Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police will form the escort," South Simcoe police said in a news release.

"Members of the public, media and our emergency services partners are welcome to pay their respects and watch the procession from overpasses and other safe locations," it added.

Both officers died in hospital after they were shot while responding to a call at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday night. A 22-year-old man was also killed during an exchange of gunfire with a third officer at the home.

A spokesperson for Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, told CBC News that it appears Northrup and Russell had not drawn their guns when they were shot.

Northrup worked with outreach and mental health teams and Russell was a trained crisis negotiator, according South Simcoe police.

An autopsy for the 22-year-old man killed at the scene is scheduled for this morning.