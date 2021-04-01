Police issue warrant for man suspected of vandalizing Muslim prayer space at Pearson

Peel police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they suspect of vandalizing a Muslim prayer space at Pearson International Airport.

In a release sent out Thursday, police said the incident happened on Sunday, March 21 around 2:30 p.m. at Pearson's Terminal 3.

They allege Jean Francois Ouellette-Godin, 47, entered the Multi-Faith Prayer Room and began causing damage.

Police intend to charge Ouellette-Godin with mischief and said they are investigating this as a "hate incident."

This picture posted to Facebook shows damage done to a Multi-Faith Prayer Room at Pearson's Terminal 3. According to the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the damage included copies of the Quran thrown onto the floor. (Muhammad Omar Farooq/Facebook)

"This incident was a violation of the sanctity of a prayer space — a place where our Muslim community can take time to pray and reflect," Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in the release.

"We will not tolerate any activity or crime that is rooted in hate or bias. We are committed to locating the suspect and bringing closure to our community."

In a Facebook post by Muhammad Omar Farooq, pictures show the window coverings of the prayer space pulled back and askew. Books, papers and what appears to be garbage can also be seen scattered all over the floor.

"The incident is being investigated as hate-motivated and involved cupboards being destroyed and copies of the Quran thrown onto the floor," the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said in a statement sent out Thursday.

The council said it is now working with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority on how to better protect workers.

"It is brutally sad that this attack on a place where workers go to find solace comes amidst rising hate in Canada, and targeted attacks on members of the Muslim community," said Mustafa Farooq, CEO of the council.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators in the Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3133 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).