Police issue public safety warning after boy finds needle at Mississauga park

Police have issued a public safety warning after a nine-year-old boy found a discarded needle at a Mississauga park Friday evening.

Police spokesperson calls it an 'isolated incident'

The Canadian Press ·
Police officers closed the park while city crews inspected the area Friday evening (@PeelPoliceMedia/Twitter)

Peel regional police say the boy discovered the needle at Sgt. David Yakichuk Park in Mississauga, Ont., Friday evening.

They say the boy came into contact with the needle, and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers closed the park while city crews inspected the area.

Police are reminding people that if they find needles or sharps on the ground, not to try to remove them and instead to call the city's 311 line.

A police spokeswoman called it an "isolated incident," but said there have been similar incidents in the past.

"We have seen it before," said Const. Danny Marttini.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, people don't take the best care when they're using needles."

