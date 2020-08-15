Police investigating suspicious death at Bluffer's Park
Toronto police are investigating after a man without vital signs was found floating in the water at Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death in the city's east end.
Police said they received a call at 5:21 p.m. Saturday regarding something floating in the water at Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man without vital signs, said Const. Jennifferjit Sidhu.
The man was later pronounced deceased. They are investigating how he died and haven't released his identity.
Suspicious Incident #GO1532699
Bluffers Park
- police presence in the area
- police are investigating