Police investigating suspicious death at Bluffer's Park
Police investigating suspicious death at Bluffer's Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man without vital signs was found floating in the water at Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.

Toronto police are investigating an incident at Bluffer's Park after finding a man without vital signs. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death in the city's east end.

Police said they received a call at 5:21 p.m. Saturday regarding something floating in the water at Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man without vital signs, said Const. Jennifferjit Sidhu.

The man was later pronounced deceased. They are investigating how he died and haven't released his identity.

 

