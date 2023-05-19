Fetus discovered in Oakville park, police investigating

Halton police say officers are investigating after a fetus was discovered in an Oakville park on Friday.

In a news release, police said they were called to Oakdale Park around 8:45 a.m., and that a pedestrian walking near Munn's Creek in the park found the fetus.

Police say its homicide unit investigates all pediatric death occurrences.

Anyone with information or video of the area is being asked by police to contact the Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

Police also said that investigators are looking for video from the area shot after May 18 at around 7 p.m.