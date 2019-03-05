Police investigating 'suspicious package' near Rogers Centre

A number of streets were closed around the Rogers Centre in Toronto Saturday afternoon as police investigated a suspicious package discovered nearby.

According to Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante, an unattended suitcase was discovered in the lobby of a hotel near the corner of Front Street and Blue Jays Way downtown. The lobby of the unspecified hotel has been cleared.

Toronto police and the RCMP's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear explosives (CBRNE) team were on hand.

The area is packed with pedestrians on their way to the Toronto Blue Jays game scheduled to begin at the Rogers Centre shortly after 3 p.m.

Southbound Blue Jays Way is currently closed at Front Street and the intersection of Blue Jays Way and Navy Wharf is blocked to vehicular and foot traffic.

