Police investigating rash of thefts at Toronto's Humber River Hospital

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly posed as a visitor to gain access to a north-end Toronto hospital following a rash of thefts overnight Wednesday.

Patients and their family members at Humber River Hospital woke up Thursday morning to find some of their wallets and personal belongings missing.

"They say everybody is responsible for their own items, but if you're sleeping over in a hospital you would think everything is OK," said Lina Veri, who was staying with her 95-year-old mother-in-law.

She told CBC Toronto that her jacket and wallet were stolen. Hospital staff say patients in other rooms and on various floors also reported that some of their items had been taken.

The hospital, along Highway 401 in the area of Wilson Avenue and Keele Street, has more than 1,200 security cameras. Police say they captured the woman slip into the facility.

The healthcare site, which opened in 2015, has a 24-hour visitation policy. Security guards are posted at each entrance overnight, but at no point do visitors have to declare who they are or why they're there.

"As soon as hospital staff became aware of what had happened, security was called, and shortly after that, police," chief executive Barb Collins told CBC Toronto in a statement.

"We are obviously co-operating fully and we all hope this matter can be fully resolved as quickly as possible."