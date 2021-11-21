Police investigating attempted abduction of boy in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are asking for help to find two men they say tried to abduct a boy.

Police say two men approached a missing boy on the John Street pedestrian bridge in the city's downtown core on Saturday, shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say one man offered to take the boy to his home, and the boy said yes.

However, police say that they were aware of the interaction and provided nearby security guards with information, allowing them to intervene.

According to police, the boy was reunited with his family while the two men left. They were last seen walking in the direction of Bremner Boulevard, police say.

Police describe both suspects as white men in their early 30s, of average height and average build. According to police descriptions, one man was wearing a black puffy vest with a black baseball cap, black pants and black boots. His sweater sleeves were striped.

Police say the other man had a lumberjack jacket that's red and white and was wearing grey pants.