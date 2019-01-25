Police investigating alleged attempted abduction in west end

Toronto police are investigating after reports of an attempted abduction in the Humber Bay neighbourhood.

A man reportedly tried to grab a child who was walking down the street in the Park Lawn Road and Berry Road area around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

The child was walking with a group of other children, ages 10 to 11, police said in a news release.

The suspect is described as white, 50 years old, 6'0", with a medium to heavy build, short white hair, unshaven, with a prominent nose. He was wearing a khaki or light green bomber-style jacket, a grey or black winter hat, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.