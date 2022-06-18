Police investigating after Etobicoke shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured

Toronto police say one man is dead and another seriously injured following a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court around 10:45 p.m. on Friday with reports that a person had been shot.

Police say they found bullet casings and a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, they say, and the homicide unit is now investigating.

Around the same time, police say another man, who appeared to be involved in the same shooting, went to a local hospital with serious gunshot wounds. Officers have not provided an update yet on his status.

Police are expecting to release more information later on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.