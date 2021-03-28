Police investigating abduction of woman in Brampton, SIU called in after officer fires weapon

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating the abduction of a woman from a Brampton residence early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence on Adventura Road, near Mayfield Road and Mississauga Road, just before 3 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

"A male was outside the residence screaming and banging on the door," Const. Heather Cannon told reporters Sunday morning. When police arrived, she said they heard screaming inside the residence.

Police entered the home and at some point, an interaction took place between an officer and a man at the residence, which resulted in the officer firing their weapon, Cannon said.

According to police, the man managed to flee the scene in a vehicle with a woman who did not go willingly. The suspect has been identified as Kwami Garwood, 21, and the victim as Salina Ouk.

The pair was last seen driving in a black Honda Civic bearing the license plate BZHE247.

Police say they believe the victim and suspect are known to each other, although it is unclear at this point who resides in the home where the abduction took place.

"We believe this is a kidnapping incident and we are currently concerned for [Ouk's] safety and well being," Cannon said.

KIDNAPPING<br>-R/C 2:56am for disturbance at a res<br>- Interaction btw <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> & man -officer discharged firearm <br>- Man fled in veh with unwilling woman<br>Suspect- Kwami Garwood -21yrs <br>Female Victim- Salina Ouk<br>Vehicle - Black Honda Civic -BZHE247<br>- Don’t approach! If seen call 911 <a href="https://t.co/ROSbxK7A5H">pic.twitter.com/ROSbxK7A5H</a> —@PeelPolice

Police say they believe Garwood is armed and dangerous. If seen, they are advising the public not to approach him and to call 911.

Ontario's police watchdog says it is also investigating the officer's involvement in the case, however police say they are not aware of any injuries as a result of the officer firing their weapon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is an arm's length agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.