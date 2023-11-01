Police investigating after skinned goat heads, graffiti found at 2 Vaughan homes

York Regional Police are investigating after reports of "disturbing acts of targeted vandalism" that include graffiti, smashed vehicle windows and skinned goat heads left on two different properties in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say the first victim called police to Melville Avenue and Hudson Drive last week to report swear words spray-painted on their SUV and garage door. Two male suspects were caught on video footage on Oct. 25 at 2:14 a.m.

One was seen walking up the driveway, smashing the vehicle windows and spray-painting graffiti on it, then on the house's garage. The other appears to be standing on the sidewalk as a lookout, police say.

Two days later, around 3:45 a.m., police say the same person called to report someone had thrown a "skinned goat head" through the front window of their home.

When police arrived, they found three vehicles in the driveway with graffiti sprayed onto them, along with stick figures spray-painted on the walkway, where a second goat head was located.

Later that same day, on Oct. 27, police attended a home near Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, where a different victim found two skinned goat heads on their front doorstep, with a "threat" spray-painted on their walkway.

Investigators believe the incidents are targeted, and that the same suspects are responsible for all occurrences. However, police say they believe the second home was a mistaken target.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.