Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Mississauga home; toddler found inside

Homicide investigators have been called after a woman was found dead at a home in Mississauga in what police say are "suspicious circumstances."

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene in the Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West area just after 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a body inside the residence. A toddler was also found inside and taken to hospital for assessment.

Police say the boy had not suffered any physical injuries.

The death has not officially been deemed a homicide.