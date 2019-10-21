Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Mississauga home; toddler found inside
Death has not officially been deemed a homicide but investigators are probing the incident
Homicide investigators have been called after a woman was found dead at a home in Mississauga in what police say are "suspicious circumstances."
Peel Regional Police were called to the scene in the Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West area just after 3:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a body inside the residence. A toddler was also found inside and taken to hospital for assessment.
Police say the boy had not suffered any physical injuries.
The death has not officially been deemed a homicide.
