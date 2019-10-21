Skip to Main Content
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Mississauga home; toddler found inside
Homicide investigators have been called after a woman was found dead at a home in Mississauga in what police say are "suspicious circumstances."

Death has not officially been deemed a homicide but investigators are probing the incident

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene in the Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m.  (Graeme Roy/Canadian Press)

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene in the Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West area just after 3:30 p.m. 

Officers arrived to find a body inside the residence. A toddler was also found inside and taken to hospital for assessment.

Police say the boy had not suffered any physical injuries. 

The death has not officially been deemed a homicide. 

