Police investigate pair of shootings minutes apart, one leaving a man seriously injured
Unknown if the 2 incidents are connected, police say
Toronto police are investigating multiple shootings that took place minutes apart Friday night, one of which sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.
Police were called to the area of Chester and Danforth avenues at 10:05 p.m. for reports of gunfire coming from one vehicle towards another. That's where they say the man was found with upper body injuries.
Police also say four vehicles were involved in a collision at the scene.
The intersection was closed for an investigation.
At 10:06 p.m., police were called to a separate shooting at Castle Frank subway station. They originally stated that they found a damaged car nearby with a firearm inside.
They said later that only shell casings were ever found.
It's unknown if the two incidents are connected.
Subway service was briefly suspended at Castle Frank and Chester stations, but has since resumed.