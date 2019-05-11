Police investigate pair of shootings minutes apart, one leaving a man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating multiple shootings that took place minutes apart Friday night, one of which sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the area of Chester and Danforth avenues at 10:05 p.m. for reports of gunfire coming from one vehicle towards another. That's where they say the man was found with upper body injuries.

Police also say four vehicles were involved in a collision at the scene.

Police were called to the area of Chester and Danforth avenues at 10:05 p.m. for reports of gunfire coming from one vehicle toward another. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The intersection was closed for an investigation.

At 10:06 p.m., police were called to a separate shooting at Castle Frank subway station. They originally stated that they found a damaged car nearby with a firearm inside.

They said later that only shell casings were ever found.

It's unknown if the two incidents are connected.

One vehicle was found with a bullet hole. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Subway service was briefly suspended at Castle Frank and Chester stations, but has since resumed.