Police suspect hate crime after nooses found at Michael Garron Hospital construction site

Toronto police are investigating what they're calling a possible hate crime on a construction site at Michael Garron Hospital.

Employees called police after two Black construction workers found a couple of nooses at the site on Coxwell Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue, on Wednesday morning.

They told police that the nooses were not there when they left work Tuesday afternoon.

The construction site, which will be a new patient-care centre at Michael Garron, is secured by an entry code and is monitored by 24-hour surveillance video.

The construction company, EllisDon, has launched its own internal investigation alongside police.

No tolerance for racist actions, company says

In a statement, EllisDon says it contacted police immediately after the employees informed it about the nooses and officers started an investigation shortly after.

The company adds that police stayed on the scene to help the leadership team at the construction site address the workers and assure them that such actions will not be tolerated.

"I am appalled and outraged at the hateful and racist actions that took place at one of our construction sites. This will not be tolerated, not now, not ever," said Geoff Smith, EllisDon's CEO.

The developer says it will work with police and use every resource to help prosecute whomever is responsible.

Smith says EllisDon has worked extremely hard to ensure a culture and environment that allows people to work free of discrimination and intolerance.

"We do not intend to rest until this kind of behaviour is eradicated entirely," he added.