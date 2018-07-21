Homicide detectives investigate death of man in his 40s in east end

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found on the ground in Toronto's east end early Saturday.

The man is believed to be in his 40s.

The man was found lying on the ground, unconscious and in life-threatening condition, in front of a building near Eastern Avenue and Lewis Street, east of Broadview Avenue, according to David Viljakainen, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 1 a.m.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.