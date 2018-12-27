Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning left several bullet holes in a car.

Officers say they didn't find any victims and have no information on any possible suspects.

At 6:54 a.m. police received a call about the sound of gunshots near Glenholme Avenue and Rogers Road. Police say there were reports of five to six gunshots.

Shell casings have been found on scene.

Sound of Gunshots: 6:54am<br>Glenholme Ave/ Rogers Rd.<br>-5-6 shots reported.<br>-Units are OS... Car found with several bullet holes<br>-No victims...no suspects at this point<br>-Units are continuing to search the area<a href="https://twitter.com/TPS13Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS13Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2365732?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2365732</a>^adc —@TPSOperations