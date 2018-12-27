Skip to Main Content
Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning left several bullet holes in a car.

Police were called to Glenholme Avenue and Rogers Road at 6:54 a.m.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting. (Christopher Langenzard/CBC)

Officers say they didn't find any victims and have no information on any possible suspects. 

At 6:54 a.m. police received a call about the sound of gunshots near Glenholme Avenue and Rogers Road. Police say there were reports of five to six gunshots. 

Shell casings have been found on scene. 

Police investigate car with several bullet holes. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

