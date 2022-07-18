Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Police investigate apparent carjacking that closed part of Gardiner Expressway

A stretch of Toronto's busy Gardiner Expressway was closed Monday morning for a police investigation into an apparent carjacking.

Roads are now open, police say

A police investigation in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway forced officers to close the off-ramp to Park Lawn Road. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Roads have since reopened but more information is emerging about what happened shortly before 11 a.m.

Paramedics told CBC News a driver was injured after being carjacked while heading west on the major highway near Islington Avenue.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

