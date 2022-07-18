Police investigate apparent carjacking that closed part of Gardiner Expressway
A stretch of Toronto's busy Gardiner Expressway was closed Monday morning for a police investigation into an apparent carjacking.
Roads are now open, police say
Roads have since reopened but more information is emerging about what happened shortly before 11 a.m.
Paramedics told CBC News a driver was injured after being carjacked while heading west on the major highway near Islington Avenue.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.