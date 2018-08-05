Skip to Main Content
Police investigate after swastika found painted in Gay Village in 'despicable hate crime'

Toronto police are investigating after a swastika was found painted in the city's Gay Village neighbourhood in what's being called a "despicable hate crime."

Investigators looking for 2 people 'deliberately trying to conceal their identity'

On Friday, police received online reports about the symbol, which was painted on top of a rainbow walkway in the area of Church and Alexander streets. (@TPS LGBTQ-ISN)

On Friday, police received online reports about the symbol, which was found a day earlier painted on top of a rainbow walkway in the area of Church and Alexander streets.

Investigators are looking for two people who "deliberately" tried to conceal their identity, according to a tweet by the force's LGBTQ liaison.

The investigation is in its early stages, say police, but anyone with information or surveillance camera footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-5184.

