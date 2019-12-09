Police investigate after shots fired from vehicles in separate Toronto-area incidents

Police are investigating after shots were fired from vehicles in two separate incidents in Toronto and in Richmond Hill, just one night after a target triple shooting along Highway 400 that left one man dead.

In one incident Sunday night, emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Callers reported eight to 10 shots fired, Toronto police said.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle at the scene riddled with bullet holes.

A male victim made his own way to hospital with a serious gunshot wound. Police are working to confirm whether or not the injuries are related to that particular shooting.

Investigators are searching for a grey or silver Honda sedan.

Shooting (Update)<br>Jane St & Sheppard <br>- reports of a male victim walked into a local hospital with gunshot wound<br>- (injuries appear to be serious) <br>- officers are investigating<br>- will update<br>GO # 2368719 ^ep2 —@TPSOperations

In earlier incident north of the city York Regional Police were called to a carpool lot at Highway 404 and Major Mackenzie Drive around 8:15 p.m.

Police say shots appeared to have been fired from a white pickup truck at another vehicle inside the lot.

One of the two vehicles is also believed to have rammed the other, though police could not provide further details.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are now looking for a white pickup truck with what they say is extensive damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.