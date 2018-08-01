Police investigate after prowler sightings, reported child sex assault in west end

Toronto police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a child in The West Mall area on Saturday night.

Police say a man entered a home in the Renforth Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road area between 11 p.m. and midnight before proceeding to sexually assault the child and flee in an "unknown direction."

Following Saturday's incident, police say a man was reportedly seen "prowling" in the backyard of the same home.

That man is believed to be in his late 20s to 30s, approximately 5'8" or 5'9" with short dark hair, wearing a dark jacket.

After canvassing the area, investigators learned of other similar prowling incidents, some involving indecent acts and exposure, in the area bordered by Rathburn Road, The West Mall, Bloor Street West and Renforth Drive.

Whether those incidents are connected with the reported sexual assault is not yet known.

Investigators are asking anyone with security cameras to look through their footage from Saturday, July 28 to Monday, July 30 and contact police if there are any images that may assist with the investigation.

Residents are also being asked "to be vigilant" and report any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 416-808-7474 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.