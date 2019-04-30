Toronto police have identified a man shot multiple times outside a Scarborough residence on Sunday as 28-year-old Lawrence Taylor Gannon.

Gannon was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head around 10:30 p.m. at his house along Ivy Green Crescent, in the area of Markham Road and Ellesmere Road. He died of his injuries on Tuesday in hospital, according to Toronto police.

Investigators say the suspect is a man in his mid 20s, dark brown skin, thin build, 5'11", and clean shaven. It's been reported the man was seen fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Toronto police.